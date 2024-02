Is Meta Platforms a Good Dividend Stock to Buy Now?

The technology sector gave income-seeking investors a reason to cheer recently. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is finally putting risky growth initiatives like the Metaverse on a back burner to focus on generating profits that it will distribute as a quarterly dividend.With billions of members who look at dozens of ads every day, Meta's application family is a cash-generating machine. That's an important feature for income-seeking investors, but it might not be enough.Investors hoping they can throw a big chunk of cash at the parent company of Facebook and Instagram then sit back and live off the dividend payments will probably need a larger upfront investment than they expect. Meta set its new quarterly dividend at just $0.50 per share.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel