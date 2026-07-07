Meta Platforms Aktie

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WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

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07.07.2026 11:55:00

Is Meta Platforms About to Follow in the Footsteps of Elon Musk's SpaceX?

Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) is Elon Musk's $2 trillion space transportation, satellite internet connectivity, and artificial intelligence (AI) company. Over the past few months, SpaceX has announced a series of deals to rent its excess data center capacity to other AI developers for a lucrative fee, which could amount to billions of dollars in monthly revenue.According to a Bloomberg report last week, Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is looking to make a similar move. It has aggressively built AI infrastructure over the past few years to train its Llama models, but it appears CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants to unlock a new revenue stream by renting out its spare computing capacity to other developers.This could be a highly profitable move for Meta, and it comes at a time when its stock trades at a discount to the broader market. However, there is at least one concern worth considering.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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