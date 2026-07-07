Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
07.07.2026 11:55:00
Is Meta Platforms About to Follow in the Footsteps of Elon Musk's SpaceX?
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) is Elon Musk's $2 trillion space transportation, satellite internet connectivity, and artificial intelligence (AI) company. Over the past few months, SpaceX has announced a series of deals to rent its excess data center capacity to other AI developers for a lucrative fee, which could amount to billions of dollars in monthly revenue.According to a Bloomberg report last week, Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is looking to make a similar move. It has aggressively built AI infrastructure over the past few years to train its Llama models, but it appears CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants to unlock a new revenue stream by renting out its spare computing capacity to other developers.This could be a highly profitable move for Meta, and it comes at a time when its stock trades at a discount to the broader market. However, there is at least one concern worth considering.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|
03.07.26
|S&P 500-Wert Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.26
|AKTIEN IM FOKUS 2: Gerüchte zu Cloud-Plan treibt Meta - CoreWeave sacken ab (dpa-AFX)
|
01.07.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: S&P 500 gibt letztendlich nach (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt letztendlich zurück (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.26
|Meta-Aktie mit Kursrally, CoreWeave sackt zweistellig ab: Angebliche Cloud-Pläne von Facebook-Mutter beflügeln - Konkurrenz schwächelt (dpa-AFX)
|
01.07.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Meta auf 'Buy' - Ziel 825 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
|
01.07.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Nachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich am Mittwochnachmittag fester (finanzen.at)