Is Meta Platforms Finally Over Its Troubles?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors were disappointed when Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the company formerly known as Facebook, reported its first-ever annual revenue decline in 2022, , resulting in a sell-off that sent the company's stock to a low of $88, down more than 60% from its 52-week high.However, share prices have recovered, prompting speculation whether the company is finally out of trouble. To answer this question, let's review Meta's first-quarter 2023 earnings report for some clues.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading