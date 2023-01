Is Meta Platforms Sitting on a $1 Trillion Opportunity?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Don't be too surprised if you find yourself or a friend spending a lot of money in the metaverse in the near future.The metaverse could fuel $1 trillion in commerce by 2025, according to Accenture, a research firm. Even if that number proves to be overly optimistic, there's a lot of interest in metaverse applications beyond gaming, according to Accenture's research. Meanwhile, IDC sees the adoption of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) headsets growing substantially over the next few years with nearly 84 million new devices expected to be sold over the next four years.Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is sitting in the driver's seat, with its Oculus headsets accounting for nearly 85% of AR/VR device sales in 2022. If the metaverse does truly turn into a $1 trillion commerce opportunity, it could be a big payday for Meta.