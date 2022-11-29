Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Few companies in the history of the stock market have undergone as dramatic of an implosion as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the parent of Facebook and Instagram.From its peak at $382.18 last September to its trough at $88.09 shortly after its recent earnings report, the tech giant lost 77%, or more than $750 billion in market cap.In a little more than a year, Meta has gone from a fast-growing, highly profitable and dominant social media advertising machine to a business in the middle of a questionable pivot to the metaverse whose core social media enterprise is suddenly unraveling.Continue reading