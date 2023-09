Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy?

Investors who bought Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) in the beginning of the year are laughing all the way to the bank. As of this writing, the stock has risen 136% year to date. Two consecutive quarters of improving performance have given investors the hope that the worst could be over for the company.But for those who missed the boat early on, is now the time to change course and buy the stock? Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel