|
01.10.2024 12:00:00
Is Meta Platforms Stock A Buy?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has been a dream stock for investors, returning 90% over the past year and an even more spectacular 548% since its low in 2022, when shares briefly traded under $90.Compared to a disappointing slowdown after the worst of the pandemic, the social media giant reclaimed its operating and financial success by focusing on core strengths. An all-in approach toward artificial intelligence (AI) as a new growth driver has given shareholders plenty to cheer about.The headlines are positive, but do they make the stock a buy today? Let's discuss whether the rally in Meta Platforms can keep going.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!