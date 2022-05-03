|
03.05.2022 15:23:29
Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report?
The odds were stacked against Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) going into its first-quarter 2022 earnings report last week, so it wasn't surprising to see the social media giant's numbers turning out to be a mixed bag.Despite the mixed news, investors liked what they saw, and Meta stock jumped 17% following the report's release. This may seem a tad surprising given that the Facebook parent's revenue fell short of expectations and that the guidance wasn't great either. So, why were Meta investors in a celebratory mood? Let's find out.Meta Platforms' first-quarter revenue increased 7% year over year to $27.9 billion, landing at the lower end of its guidance range of $27 billion to $29 billion and falling short of the $28.3 billion Wall Street estimate. A disappointing revenue performance was already in the cards thanks to macroeconomic headwinds that have stifled ad spending so far this year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!