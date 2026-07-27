Q2 Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A1XEYE / ISIN: US74736L1098
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27.07.2026 18:31:26
Is Meta Platforms' Stock a Buy Ahead of Its Q2 Earnings Report?
It’s shaping up to be an interesting earnings season for the big tech stocks. Alphabet set the tone on July 22 with a solid second-quarter earnings report that saw revenue jump 24% from a year ago to $119.76 billion. Growth in Google Cloud was even better at 82%.One might think that investors would celebrate Alphabet’s commitment to grow out its all-important artificial intelligence infrastructure, but you’d be wrong. Alphabet raised its capex guidance from $185 billion to $200 billion, and the stock promptly dropped 6%, taking several other major tech stocks with it, as investors are getting spooked by the amount of money being poured into AI right now.It’s against this backdrop that fellow Magnificent Seven member Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) prepares to report its quarterly earnings after the closing bell on July 29. Meta, like Alphabet, has been spending heavily on data centers. But unlike Alphabet, it doesn’t have a cloud computing division of its own to sell AI computing capacity as a revenue stream.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Q2 Holdings Inc
|
29.04.26
|Ausblick: Q2 verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
10.02.26
|Ausblick: Q2 präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|21.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|21.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|21.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|01.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|522,10
|-0,27%
|Q2 Holdings Inc
|50,90
|11,87%
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