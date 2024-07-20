|
20.07.2024 10:12:00
Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy in the Second Half of 2024?
It's been a roller-coaster ride over the last few years for investors in Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META).Just two years ago, the stock was struggling -- it fell to a low not seen since 2016 -- as the company faced a series of issues, such as slower growth and growing losses in its metaverse division. Today, the stock trades close to its all-time high as the company's turnaround plan begins to bear fruit.But for latecomers who missed the rally in the last 12 months, is now still a good time to buy the stock?
