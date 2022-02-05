|
05.02.2022 16:15:00
Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy Now?
Social media giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) recently reported earnings for its 2021 fourth quarter, and the results shocked investors enough to sell the stock down more than 20%. Meta was a $900 billion company when earnings came out; you rarely see stocks this big make such a dramatic move.But the earnings report sent a clear message that the business is changing. Is change good? The market's reaction doesn't seem to think so, but things might not be what they seem. Here are three major takeaways from the quarter that could clue investors in on whether Meta is a buy or not.In the spring, Apple launched changes to its iOS platform to limit how digital advertisers tracked and targeted iPhone users. If you have an iPhone, you have probably seen this; apps will ask you to opt into being tracked. Users can opt out of being tracked, making Meta's advertising platform less effective. The company began to feel its impact in its 2021 Q3, but management revealed the full scope of its effect in Q4.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!