|
06.10.2024 21:00:00
Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy Now?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) was left for dead during the market downturn in 2022. But it has been a fantastic ride upwards since. From the start of 2023 to the end of September of this year, shares have catapulted 376% higher.Should investors scoop up this top social media stock, which trades in record territory, today? Here are three reasons why I believe that might be a smart move for your portfolio.One clear reason investors should consider owning this business is because of the presence of network effects. This critical factor is precisely what underpins Meta's economic moat, which helps it fend off existing rivals and new industry entrants, while at the same time supporting long-term success.
|07.10.24
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.08.24
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.08.24
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|01.08.24
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.08.24
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
