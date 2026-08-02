Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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02.08.2026 23:00:00
Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy on the Dip as Revenue Surges?
For the second straight time this year, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) stock was slammed after the social media giant reported its quarterly earnings. The culprit this time appears to be a combination of missing earnings per share (EPS) expectations (which is not really the case) and, once again, an increase in its capital expenditures (capex) budget.Capex continues to be a big focus for investors, as they worry about the returns large tech companies will get from their massive spending. Meta now expects 2026 capex of between $130 billion and $145 billion, upping the lower range of its prior $125 billion to $145 billion guidance.The company declined to give a 2027 capex forecast when asked but said it plans to maximize capacity this year and next. This likely means it is going higher next year. Does the market's recent worries about Meta's spending spell opportunity for long-term-minded investors?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|482,90
|3,37%
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