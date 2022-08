Is Meta Platforms Trying to Buy the Dip?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's video focuses on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and a recent SEC filing informing investors that the company has begun an offering of senior unsecured notes. The company plans to increase its cash position and has listed numerous possible use cases, including buybacks. Is Meta trying to buy the dip? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of August 4, 2022. The video was published on August 4, 2022.Continue reading