WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
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25.07.2026 23:51:19
Is Mexico the 2026 World Cup's best host country?
Mexico has fully embraced its role as a World Cup host. Visitors are raving about the atmosphere and say they wish that there were more knockout-stage matches in Mexico as opposed to in the United States.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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