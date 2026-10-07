Is Micron a Buy After Its Latest Explosive Earnings Report? Here Are the Bull and Bear Cases.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) has been a clear winner in the artificial intelligence (AI) boom in recent quarters. The company sells the memory power and storage that are crucial elements as AI is applied to real-world situations, and demand has soared.

This has translated into explosive revenue growth and high profitability on sales, and the latest earnings report reinforced this trend. Last week, in the fiscal fourth-quarter report, Micron said revenue surged more than 300% to $54 billion, and gross margin topped 86%. Investors have recognized this AI strength and piled into the stock, pushing it to a gain of more than 270% this year.

Of course, amid general concerns about a potential slowdown in AI spending and the possibility of additional interest rate hikes to tame inflation, some investors now hesitate to get in on high-growth AI stocks. So, you might be wondering: Is it too late to buy Micron? Or is the stock a buy after the company's latest explosive earnings report? Let's consider the bull and bear cases.

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