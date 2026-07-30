Being Aktie
WKN: 928673 / ISIN: JP3799650001
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30.07.2026 18:43:00
Is Micron Being Squeezed Out Now That SK Hynix and Samsung Have Partnered With Major Chip Companies?
On the surface, it might look like competitors may have frozen out Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). This comes as SK Hynix and Nvidia have partnered to build chips compatible with one another, and now Samsung Electronics and Broadcom are collaborating as well. Amid those developments, Micron stock is down by more than 30% from its high in late June.According to Micron, the memory chip supply will remain tight beyond 2027. Nonetheless, thanks in part to these competitor agreements, one might conclude that Micron faces a future where the industry plans to leave it behind.Fortunately, Micron has plenty of other options, and the company should continue prospering for these reasons.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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