Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
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25.04.2026 14:43:00
Is Micron Technology Stock About to Join the Exclusive $1 Trillion Club?
The semiconductor industry is currently home to three companies worth $1 trillion or more:Nvidia designs graphics processing units (GPUs) for the data center, which are the primary chips used in artificial intelligence (AI) development. Broadcom, on the other hand, supplies an alternative called AI accelerators, which can be customized to suit specific AI workloads. Taiwan Semi is the world's largest semiconductor fabricator, and it manufactures chips on behalf of both Nvidia and Broadcom.But then there is Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), a leading supplier of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) for the data center, which is increasingly important in AI workloads. The company is valued at just $540 billion as I write this, but its stock has exploded higher by almost 600% over the past year alone. Is this momentum about to catapult Micron into the exclusive $1 trillion club?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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