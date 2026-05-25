Micron Technology Aktie

Micron Technology für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038

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25.05.2026 22:00:00

Is Micron Technology Stock Destined to Join the Trillion-Dollar Club This Year?

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) have been surging in the past year, and the company, which sells memory and storage products, has a valuation that may still not look all that expensive given ongoing product shortages. Memory is in high demand, and that has enabled the business to generate robust results, with not only sales volumes rising significantly but Micron being able to raise prices.The net effect has been a business that's been growing at a fast rate on both its top and bottom lines. And when that happens, its valuation can still appear modest, potentially convincing investors that it's still a good buy, with even more upside. Today, the stock is sitting on gains of nearly 700% over the past 12 months, and its market cap is just under $850 billion. With strong quarterly results still likely ahead for the company this year, is it inevitable that Micron Technology joins the trillion-dollar club in 2026?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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