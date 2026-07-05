Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
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05.07.2026 22:05:00
Is Micron Technology Stock Going to $1,500? The Bull Case Is Stronger Than You Think.
Even with its impressive 740% return over the past 12 months, some analysts believe Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) could still go higher. Three analysts recently raised their price targets for the stock to $1,500, representing a 45% increase from its current price, as of this writing.Here's why this bull case for Micron stock is rooted in reality and why now could be a good time to buy shares despite their recent volatility.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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