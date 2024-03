Is Micron Technology Stock Going to $150? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are red hot -- and Christopher Danely thinks Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock might be the red-hottest of the bunch. Writing in a note covered on StreetInsider.com Friday, the Citigroup analyst argued Micron stock that costs $93 on Friday will hit $150 a share within a year. That's an almost 61% price jump.How sure is he about that number?Pretty certain. Danely is touting Micron as Citi's "top pick."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel