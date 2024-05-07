|
07.05.2024 02:00:00
Is Micron Technology Stock Going to $150? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) shares have nearly doubled over the last 12 months following a sharp turnaround for this top memory chip supplier. The stock currently trades near $120 after hitting a 52-week high of $130 earlier this year, but the demand for high-bandwidth memory in artificial intelligence (AI) servers could be a catalyst for further gains.Baird believes there is "meaningful upside" for Micron. Analyst Tristan Gerra upgraded the stock from neutral to outperform with a price target of $150, implying 25% upside from the current share price.To prepare for the future of AI, data centers are in the process of making significant investments to increase data capacity, network speed, and processing horsepower. Micron is getting caught up in the AI arms race with revenue jumping 57% year over year in its fiscal 2024 second quarter (ended Feb. 29).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Micron Technology Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
16:04
|S&P 500-Titel Micron Technology-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Micron Technology von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
06.05.24
|Gewinne in New York: Am Montagnachmittag Gewinne im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
06.05.24
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 mittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
06.05.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Gewinne im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
06.05.24
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Montagshandels auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
06.05.24
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
02.05.24
|Profiteure des Datacenter-Boom und News von Apple bis Palantir - Calling USA (NewsTool)
|
30.04.24
|S&P 500-Papier Micron Technology-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Micron Technology von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)