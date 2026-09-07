Micron Technology Aktie

Micron Technology für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038

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07.09.2026 19:12:31

Is Micron Technology Stock Running Out of Steam?

Memory and storage stocks have been on a tear in 2026, with Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) perhaps the most emblematic of that rally. This year, the stock crossed $1 trillion in market cap, making it among the most valuable companies in the world.Micron's business has been growing at an incredibly fast rate, as not only has demand been robust, but a shortage in the industry has enabled the company to raise prices, giving its top line a boost from not just more products sold but also higher prices. The company's growth has been exceptional, and growth investors have been loading up on the stock. Year-to-date, it's up around 260%. But lately, the stock's been trading sideways and has struggled to get back to the highs it reached a few months ago. Could this be a sign that it's running out of room to rise higher?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Micron Technology Inc. 893,50 2,01% Micron Technology Inc.

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