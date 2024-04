Is Micron Technology Stock Still a Buy Near Its All-Time High?

Since the advent of generative AI a little more than a year ago, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has been in the spotlight. Excitement regarding Micron's future prospects has fueled impressive gains of 94% over the past year (as of this writing), putting the stock within striking distance of yet another all-time high.The company is a leading supplier of memory (DRAM) and storage (NAND) chips that are essential components in AI processing, making it a beneficiary of these ongoing secular tailwinds.This leaves investors with a dilemma. After notching 143% gains in roughly 15 months, is Micron Technology stock still a buy? Let's look to see what the evidence reveals.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel