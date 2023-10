Is Microsoft a Buy?

Sometimes, great investment opportunities are right under your nose. Consider the case of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) over the last five years.A simple $10,000 investment made five years ago would have grown to more than $32,600 today. That's a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.7% -- far better than the S&P 500's 11.2% CAGR over the same period.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel