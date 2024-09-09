|
09.09.2024 12:15:00
Is Microsoft a Buy?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has had a good past few years. Its valuation (by market capitalization) has almost tripled in the last three years, and it now sits in the $3 trillion club, with Apple being the only other member at the moment.Microsoft's stock run has been impressive, but has recently hit a slump. As of Sept. 5, it's down over 12% since hitting an all-time high on July 5. It's also underperforming the S&P 500 this year, which most people likely wouldn't have guessed, given its strong start.It's always best to zoom out and think big picture when analyzing a stock's performance, but it's hard to ignore Microsoft's recent declines since July. Some may wonder if Microsoft is a buy or if they should hold off until a more "ideal" time. Let's take a look.
