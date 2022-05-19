Is Microsoft a Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is no stranger to making waves in the technology world. Earlier this year, it announced plans to acquire video game company Activision Blizzard, and most recently surprised Wall Street and retail investors alike with better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal 2022 third quarter. Although results across its various business segments were impressive, Microsoft's cloud unit, Azure, was the big winner.For the period, which ended March 31, Microsoft reported revenues of $49.4 billion, up 18% year over year. While the technology behemoth enjoyed meaningful growth across various business segments -- including its suite of Office products (which includes Microsoft Word and Excel), its Xbox video game unit, and professional social networking property LinkedIn -- the company's cloud unit took the crown. Microsoft reports Azure's results under the "Intelligent Cloud" line item, and for the quarter, Intelligent Cloud generated $19.1 billion in revenue, up 26% year over year. While server products sales increased 5%, revenue from cloud services increased a whopping 46%.To put this growth into perspective, CEO Satya Nadella highlighted that the number of Azure deals worth over $100 million more than doubled year over year, and Azure overall is growing across every industry, region, and type of customer.