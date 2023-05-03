|
Is Microsoft a Top AI Stock to Buy Now?
Although Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) wasn't a front-runner in the artificial intelligence (AI) race a few years ago, its integration of ChatGPT into its Bing search engine catapulted the company into the conversation. Its rollout caught Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) off guard and has opened the door to grab market share in one of the most lucrative advertising locations: search.But is Microsoft truly an AI leader? Or is it one rollout grabbing all the headlines and making it seem like an imposter? Let's find out.Although it might not seem like it, Microsoft has already built AI into many of its products. For example, Microsoft Security Copilot uses AI to identify threats and deal with an attack should one occur -- an offering almost identical to that of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). It's also rolling out AI to its Microsoft 365 apps in the form of Copilot, which can guide users on creating a PowerPoint presentation or drafting emails in Outlook. Continue reading
