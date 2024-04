Is Microsoft a Top Stock for Quantum Computing Right Now?

As big artificial intelligence (AI) systems scale up, some investors are already getting excited about what they expect to be the next tech breakthrough: quantum computing . There's a reason for that. Companies developing quantum hardware (which uses qubits instead of the classical computing bits, the binary "ones and zeros" that are the foundation of all software code right now) need a way to run error-free calculations at the subatomic scale. As it turns out, big AI data centers like the ones that Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is building, could do just the trick in allowing a quantum computer to run error-free.Microsoft recently co-announced a breakthrough with the start-up Quantinuum, which is majority-owned by industrial giant Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON). Is Microsoft a top bet on this small, research-driven industry? Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel