|
31.10.2023 12:15:00
Is Microsoft About to Overtake Apple as the World's Most Valuable Company?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have been rivals and partners at different points throughout history dating back to the 1970s when both companies were founded. But today, their businesses are probably more different than ever before.Apple is still focused on developing the computers and devices consumers have always loved, with the iPhone now leading its product portfolio. While Microsoft still develops software like its Windows operating system, its business is now driven by cloud computing services for businesses. Apple became the first company ever to amass a $1 trillion market capitalization in 2018, and it was worth as much as $3 trillion just three months ago. It has consistently been the world's largest company over the last few years, though Microsoft has briefly taken that title on a few occasions. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
