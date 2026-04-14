Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
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14.04.2026 07:06:00
Is Microsoft Back on Its Way to the $4 Trillion Club? Wall Street Seems to Agree on an Answer.
I hate to state the obvious, but it has been a less-than-ideal start to the year for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock. As of April 9, the stock is down 22% year to date. The only "Magnificent Seven" stock to start the year worse is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which is down nearly 23%.Microsoft's slump so far has been driven by a combination of things, including its artificial intelligence (AI) spending plans and a broader tech sector sell-off. But despite the stock's worst start to the year since the 2008 financial crisis, a few Wall Street analysts believe it is due for a good rebound and then some.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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