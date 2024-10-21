21.10.2024 14:25:00

Is Microsoft Going to $505? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was an earlier winner in artificial intelligence (AI) thanks to its partnership with OpenAI. But lately, investors have been moving away from the enterprise software giant, enticed by Apple's new Apple Intelligence AI platform, and Nvidia's Blackwell platform.Microsoft has lost its title of the world's most valuable company to Apple and recently fell behind Nvidia for the second-most valuable company in the world. The stock is now down 10% from its peak in July, and it's missed out on the latest rally in tech stocks as the Nasdaq Composite is back near all-time highs.However, one analyst sees upside potential in Microsoft.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

