|
21.10.2024 14:25:00
Is Microsoft Going to $505? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was an earlier winner in artificial intelligence (AI) thanks to its partnership with OpenAI. But lately, investors have been moving away from the enterprise software giant, enticed by Apple's new Apple Intelligence AI platform, and Nvidia's Blackwell platform.Microsoft has lost its title of the world's most valuable company to Apple and recently fell behind Nvidia for the second-most valuable company in the world. The stock is now down 10% from its peak in July, and it's missed out on the latest rally in tech stocks as the Nasdaq Composite is back near all-time highs.However, one analyst sees upside potential in Microsoft.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
22.10.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones legt nachmittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.24
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.24
|Dienstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones fällt mittags (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 am Dienstagmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Microsoft-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Microsoft von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones startet mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.24
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones zum Handelsende in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.24
|Dow Jones aktuell: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones am Montagnachmittag (finanzen.at)