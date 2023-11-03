|
03.11.2023 11:03:00
Is Microsoft Stock a Buy?
If you've been waiting for the right time to buy Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock, this could be your chance. A recent pullback in the tech sector has pushed shares off their 2023 highs even as the software giant reported solid earnings results for its latest quarter.Shares still aren't particularly cheap, though, meaning you'll need to have a multiyear time horizon to maximize your chances at seeing excellent returns from here. But there are some good reasons to like Microsoft stock even at its relatively high valuation.Big parts of Microsoft's portfolio are under stress at the moment, including its hardware segment and the wider PC business. But overall sales are rising, mainly thanks to its booming cloud services division.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
