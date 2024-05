Is Microsoft Stock a Buy?

Shares in Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have popped 35% since May 2023, rallying investors with consistent growth across its business and an expanding position in artificial intelligence (AI). Microsoft has come a long way since its founding nearly 50 years ago. The company is a king in software, attracting billions of users to products like Windows, its Office productivity suite, various Xbox offerings, LinkedIn, and its cloud platform Azure. The success of these products has catapulted Microsoft to being the world's most-valuable company, with a market cap above $3 trillion. However, recent developments indicate the company is still nowhere near hitting its ceiling. Microsoft has gotten a head start in AI that could see it surpass its rivals. Meanwhile, the tech giant is benefiting from the tailwinds of multiple other markets.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel