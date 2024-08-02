+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
02.08.2024 10:15:00

Is Microsoft Stock a Buy?

For much of the past year, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) enjoyed the esteemed title of the world's most valuable public company. An artificial intelligence (AI)-fueled boost -- and underperformance from Apple -- helped propel Microsoft into the top spot, but a recent sell-off erased more than $300 billion in market cap over the past month (as of July 29).This sell-off has affected many tech companies, sparking rumors of a market correction coming soon. Given the uncertainty and recent performance of Microsoft's stock, many may wonder if it's a buy. Many factors contribute to that answer, but for long-term investors, it remains a yes.Microsoft is far from immune to market corrections and downturns, but it is much more insulated from huge business hits than most other tech companies. This is mostly because many of Microsoft's customers are other companies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

