Is Microsoft Stock a Buy After Its Giant Video Game Acquisition Prize?

It took nearly two years, but Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) finally got its mega-acquisition of top video game publisher Activision Blizzard (ATVI) across the finish line in October 2023. That means the new video game prize, added to the "Xbox content and services" segment, was contributing financially to Microsoft 's latest quarter -- Q2 fiscal 2024, which corresponds to the fourth quarter of calendar year 2023. The $69 billion paid for ATVI may be a massive sum to comprehend, but it actually barely showed up as a blip on Microsoft 's financial statements. Nevertheless, it does make the Xbox and services segment an even larger force in the massive global video game industry. Does this make Microsoft stock a buy? First, let's put this $69 billion into perspective, because for Microsoft, it's just not that much money.