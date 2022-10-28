|
28.10.2022 12:10:00
Is Microsoft Stock a Buy Now?
Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock price dropped 8% on Wednesday, Oct. 26, after the tech giant posted its latest quarterly numbers. In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Sept. 30, Microsoft's revenue rose 11% year over year (and grew 16% in constant currency terms) to $50.1 billion, which exceeded analysts' expectations by $410 million. Its net income declined 14% (and fell 8% in constant currency terms) to $17.6 billion, or $2.35 per share, but still cleared the consensus forecast by six cents.Microsoft's headline numbers weren't terrible, but a closer look reveals a few glaring weaknesses which likely rattled the bulls. Should investors ignore those flaws and accumulate more shares of this tech titan?Image source: Microsoft.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
