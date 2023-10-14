|
14.10.2023 13:15:00
Is Microsoft Stock a Buy Now?
As the second-largest company globally, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) gets a lot of attention as an investment. With its fingers in exciting areas like artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing, it's also an innovative company.But does all of this add up to an investible company? After all, Microsoft makes up 6.7% of the S&P 500 and 9.7% of the Nasdaq 100, so many investors are already highly exposed to Microsoft through a basic index fund. Let's take a look.Microsoft splits its business into three units: productivity and business processes, intelligent cloud, and more personal computing. The division most investors focus on is intelligent cloud, which holds the honor of being the largest and the fastest growing. The star of this show is undoubtedly Azure, its cloud computing wing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
10:28
|Influencers and CEOs take their brands to LinkedIn (Financial Times)
|
13.10.23
|Microsoft-Aktie fällt: Activision Blizzard-Übernahme durch Microsoft erfolgreich (dpa-AFX)
|
13.10.23
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: So entwickelt sich der Dow Jones am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
13.10.23
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones fällt am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
13.10.23
|ROUNDUP: Microsoft schließt Kauf des Spiele-Konzerns Activision Blizzard ab (dpa-AFX)
|
13.10.23
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Start des Freitagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
13.10.23
|Microsoft schließt Activision-Kauf ab (dpa-AFX)
|
13.10.23
|Microsoft closes $75bn Activision deal after UK regulator’s approval (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|22.09.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.09.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.09.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.08.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.07.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.09.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.09.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.09.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.08.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.07.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.09.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.09.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.09.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.08.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.07.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|10 191,50
|-1,88%
|Microsoft Corp.
|311,70
|-1,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit uneinheitlicher Entwicklung -- Börsen in Asien geben letztlich ab
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Freitag Minuszeichen zu beobachten. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein uneinheitlicher Handel. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche abwärts.