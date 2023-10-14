14.10.2023 13:15:00

Is Microsoft Stock a Buy Now?

As the second-largest company globally, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) gets a lot of attention as an investment. With its fingers in exciting areas like artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing, it's also an innovative company.But does all of this add up to an investible company? After all, Microsoft makes up 6.7% of the S&P 500 and 9.7% of the Nasdaq 100, so many investors are already highly exposed to Microsoft through a basic index fund. Let's take a look.Microsoft splits its business into three units: productivity and business processes, intelligent cloud, and more personal computing. The division most investors focus on is intelligent cloud, which holds the honor of being the largest and the fastest growing. The star of this show is undoubtedly Azure, its cloud computing wing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen

22.09.23 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.09.23 Microsoft Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.09.23 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.08.23 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
26.07.23 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 10 191,50 -1,88% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 311,70 -1,00% Microsoft Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit uneinheitlicher Entwicklung -- Börsen in Asien geben letztlich ab
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Freitag Minuszeichen zu beobachten. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein uneinheitlicher Handel. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen