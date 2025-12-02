Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
02.12.2025 04:30:00
Is Microsoft Stock a Good Buy for 2026?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are up about 16% so far in 2025. The move reflects enthusiasm for the company's role in the AI (artificial intelligence) buildout and its position as one of the largest cloud providers.Recent first-quarter results for fiscal 2026 reinforced that optimism, with another period of double-digit revenue growth led by its cloud offerings. The software and cloud giant continues to add AI features across products like Microsoft 365 and Windows, which deepens customer ties. And its cloud computing operation, Azure, is experiencing soaring demand from customers seeking to expand their AI workloads.Yet, with the stock already pricing in a long runway of AI-driven growth, the key issue is whether Microsoft's growth story has already been factored in.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
