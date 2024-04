Is Microsoft Stock Going to $475? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So

On a red day for the stock market, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) investors, at least, were happy to hear that CFRA analyst Angelo Zino raised his price target on Microsoft stock to $475 per share.You will no doubt be shocked to learn that the reason he raised his price target has something to do with artificial intelligence (AI).Specifically, Zino argued that Microsoft 's Azure cloud computing division -- already the company's biggest business by both revenues and profits, earning $37.9 billion on $87.9 billion in revenue last year -- grew a further 29% in Q1 2024. Zino says AI work contributed up to 8 percentage points of the growth.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel