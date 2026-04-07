Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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07.04.2026 22:45:00
Is Microsoft Stock Going to $587? Wall Street Weighs In.
The share price of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is down 23% year to date. The sell-off appears to stem from concerns about growing artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending and broader uncertainty across the software industry around the rise of AI agents and their impact on Microsoft's business.However, most Wall Street analysts are not convinced that Microsoft is losing its competitive edge. The average rating is still a buy, with an average price target of $587, implying over 50% upside. Against that backdrop, here's what analysts think the market may be missing.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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