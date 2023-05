Is Microsoft the Best AI Stock to Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Uncertainty is the greatest risk facing investors in any new industry. Take artificial intelligence (AI), for example. Even if artificial intelligence is the most significant leap forward since the internet, identifying the best investments with which to capitalize on AI is an educated guess today. Like many industries, AI will create powerful businesses that produce life-changing returns for those fortunate enough to find them.Technology conglomerate Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), already a powerhouse with a $2.3 trillion market cap, isn't exactly a diamond in the rough. However, its direct exposure to AI's potential growth makes it a compelling stock to hold through the potential AI revolution. Here is why Microsoft could be the best AI stock you can buy today.Most people will probably agree that AI could have a big impact on the world, but how many feel confident they know what will be the most influential AI companies five or 10 years from now? Sure, the market reveals early crowd favorites, like C3.ai, which is up more than 100% since January. But a lot can change in a short time, especially in such a young and fast-moving field.