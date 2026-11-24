There has been a lot of talk surrounding Nvidia over the past few days, and rightfully so, amid serious allegations at the CEO level and potential company misconduct in the getting around U.S. export controls. Other companies have also been in the news such as Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) and its blockbuster initial public offering.

However, one that has flown under the radar is Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). When the market has a bearish mindset, staying under the radar as a company is normally a good idea, but a company can only keep so much of a low profile when it's the second-largest in the world by market capitalization.

But is Microsoft a good buy today? Or should the market be worried about it too? After all, it hit a fresh all-time high just days ago.

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