Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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24.11.2026 20:30:02
Is Microsoft the Best Big Tech Stock to Buy Now?
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Nvidia over the past few days, and rightfully so, amid serious allegations at the CEO level and potential company misconduct in the getting around U.S. export controls. Other companies have also been in the news such as Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) and its blockbuster initial public offering.
However, one that has flown under the radar is Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). When the market has a bearish mindset, staying under the radar as a company is normally a good idea, but a company can only keep so much of a low profile when it's the second-largest in the world by market capitalization.
But is Microsoft a good buy today? Or should the market be worried about it too? After all, it hit a fresh all-time high just days ago.
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Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
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24.11.26
|Börse New York: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones letztendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
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24.11.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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24.11.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones legt mittags zu (finanzen.at)
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24.11.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Dienstagshandels mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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23.11.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones notiert letztendlich deutlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
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23.11.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones am Montagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
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23.11.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones notiert am Montagmittag deutlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
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23.11.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|24.11.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.11.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.11.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.11.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|28 920,00
|0,14%
|Microsoft Corp.
|452,10
|0,07%
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