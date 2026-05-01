OpenAI Aktie
WKN DE: OPAI01 / ISIN: NET0OPENAI01
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01.05.2026 09:55:00
Is Microsoft's Amended Deal With OpenAI Good for the Stock Long-Term?
Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) investment and partnership with OpenAI are likely to go down as one of the best tech investments ever. Its initial $1 billion investment in 2019 and the subsequent $12 billion it poured into the ChatGPT maker not only gave the company a stake in the then non-profit, but also gave it exclusive access to its intellectual property and AI models. Microsoft promptly integrated OpenAI's models throughout its entire product line-up, while Azure also became the sole cloud computing provider for the large language model (LLM) maker. However, such an arrangement couldn't last as artificial intelligence (AI) exploded, and the two companies have adjusted the agreement over time. The first time occurred when OpenAI decided to restructure to create a for-profit subsidiary. Microsoft got a 27% stake in the for-profit arm of OpenAI and $250 billion in additional Azure commitments from the LLM maker. It also maintained its revenue-sharing agreement and retained the rights to OpenAI's models and products through 2032. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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