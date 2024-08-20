20.08.2024 13:23:00

Is MicroStrategy a Buy?

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) began acquiring Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) four years ago, and since then, its stock has outperformed every company in the S&P 500 except Nvidia with an impressive 863% return. The company's Bitcoin holdings have grown to 226,500 coins, currently valued at $13.1 billion, leading to a recent 10-for-1 stock split.Now that the dust has settled on the stock split, let's explore how and why MicroStrategy is hoarding Bitcoin and its future prospects to see whether MicroStrategy stock is a buy, sell, or hold.Until 2020, MicroStrategy focused primarily on its core business as a business-to-business enterprise software provider. However, facing slow revenue growth and excess cash, Michael Saylor, former CEO and now the executive chairman, decided to invest $250 million of the company's cash in Bitcoin, making MicroStrategy the first publicly traded company to do so.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Microstrategy Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.05 Sh -A- 9 070,00 5,47% Microstrategy Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.05 Sh -A-
MicroStrategy Inc 127,30 5,03% MicroStrategy Inc

