|
20.08.2024 13:23:00
Is MicroStrategy a Buy?
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) began acquiring Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) four years ago, and since then, its stock has outperformed every company in the S&P 500 except Nvidia with an impressive 863% return. The company's Bitcoin holdings have grown to 226,500 coins, currently valued at $13.1 billion, leading to a recent 10-for-1 stock split.Now that the dust has settled on the stock split, let's explore how and why MicroStrategy is hoarding Bitcoin and its future prospects to see whether MicroStrategy stock is a buy, sell, or hold.Until 2020, MicroStrategy focused primarily on its core business as a business-to-business enterprise software provider. However, facing slow revenue growth and excess cash, Michael Saylor, former CEO and now the executive chairman, decided to invest $250 million of the company's cash in Bitcoin, making MicroStrategy the first publicly traded company to do so.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MicroStrategy Incmehr Nachrichten
|
16.08.24
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ Composite aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
13.08.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier MicroStrategy-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in MicroStrategy von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
09.08.24
|Michael Saylor mit bullishem Ausblick: So hoch kann es für den Bitcoin langfristig gehen (finanzen.at)
|
08.08.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ Composite letztendlich mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
08.08.24
|Aufschläge in New York: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ Composite nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
08.08.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite mittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
08.08.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Zum Start Pluszeichen im NASDAQ Composite (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel MicroStrategy-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in MicroStrategy von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu MicroStrategy Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microstrategy Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.05 Sh -A-
|9 070,00
|5,47%
|MicroStrategy Inc
|127,30
|5,03%