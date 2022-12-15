|
15.12.2022 11:19:00
Is Moderna a Good Stock to Buy Right Now?
Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) recently shot higher in response to surprisingly positive results from a clinical trial with a cancer drug candidate. In a nutshell, it looks like the drugmaker's vaccine technology can also be used to keep tumors from coming back after they've been surgically removed.Was Moderna's latest stock market rally the first of many or will it fizzle out? Here's what you should know about the road ahead of Moderna and its cancer vaccine program.Moderna's stock price shot higher on Dec. 13 after the company surprised the world with positive results from a trial with a cancer vaccine candidate, tentatively named mRNA-4157. In the study, 157 melanoma patients were randomized to receive either Keytruda, a top-selling cancer immunotherapy from Merck (NYSE: MRK), or mRNA-4157 plus Keytruda.Continue reading
