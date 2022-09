Is Moderna a Post-Pandemic Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The pandemic has led to earnings and share-price gains for Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). The biotech company is one of the biggest coronavirus vaccine makers. It's generated billions of dollars through sales of that product. And those who invested in Moderna at the start of the vaccine race saw their investment climb more than 750% in less than a year.Today, the pandemic isn't over, but we may be getting close to that point. Last week, the World Health Organization's director general said, "[T]he end is in sight." That's after the number of weekly deaths fell to its lowest since March 2020.Investors have worried about Moderna's vaccine sales in a post-pandemic world, which is why the shares have suffered this year. Does this mean we should avoid Moderna -- or is it a great stock to own, even once the pandemic is over?