20.04.2023 12:00:00
Is Moderna About to Face the Same Challenge as Other Biotechs?
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has brought in billions thanks to its coronavirus vaccine. Now, though, the biotech company has to show investors it can excel beyond the coronavirus portfolio. That's because we're heading toward a post-pandemic world, and Moderna's vaccine revenue is set to slip.One of Moderna's programs that have spurred excitement among investors is its personalized cancer vaccine candidate. The company recently reported positive results from a melanoma trial using the candidate as part of a combination therapy. The news didn't lift Moderna's share price, though. Investors may be worried Moderna is about to face the same challenge as other biotechs and pharma companies. Let's find out more.What is this challenge that drugmakers and vaccine companies face? A lengthy timeline to commercialization. It can take many years to develop, test, and then win regulatory approval for a product.Continue reading
