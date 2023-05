Is Moderna Building a Respiratory Vaccine Empire?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) made a name for itself through its coronavirus vaccine. It's the biotech's first and only product -- and harnesses the company's core messenger RNA technology. The vaccine has generated billions of dollars in earnings over the past two years.Now, however, demand from that star product is on the decline -- and Moderna faces a serious drop in revenue. This has been worrying investors, weighing on the stock price.But what if I told you the coronavirus vaccine may be only the start of the Moderna story? This innovative biotech has branched out -- and it could be on its way to creating a respiratory vaccine empire. Continue reading