25.04.2023 14:33:00
Is Moderna Setting Expectations Too High?
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is going to see its revenue nosedive this year, as demand for its COVID vaccine won't be nearly as strong as it was in the past few years. The company hopes that through its pipeline, however, it will be able to get its business back to generating growth, and that by 2027 its top line could hit up to $15 billion. But is the company being too aggressive, and is it setting expectations too high? Here's why investors should be cautious with the stock.In 2022, Moderna reported $19.3 billion in revenue. For it to achieve $15 billion in sales by 2027, as it is forecasting, it would require significant revenue growth within the next few years, because its business is slowing down and will need some new catalysts to bolster its operations.CEO Stéphane Bancel previously stated that the company would see a drastic "90% reduction in demand" for its COVID-19 vaccine, which remains the company's only approved product. At just $5 billion in COVID-related sales this year, unless there's a resurgence in cases in the future, in all likelihood that number will decline in the years ahead as people become less concerned with COVID. That means the vast majority of that $15 billion in revenue the healthcare company is forecasting would need to come from other products.Continue reading
